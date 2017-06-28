LHHATL’s Joseline Hernandez Calls 18y/o Step Daughter a ‘Nappy Head’ Hoe…

It’s official. Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is the typical ‘evil stepmother’ that we’ve all read about in fairy tales.

Joseline received a ton of criticism after this week’s episode, where she failed at apologizing to her baby daddy’s teen daughters (click HERE if you missed that).

Stevie J’s daughter Savannah Jordan recently spoke out about Hernandez’ actions, and caught the wrath of her daddy’s daughter’s mother online.

Details below…

Savannah told Stevie J’s other baby mama, Mimi Faust. during last week’s episode that she thinks Joseline Hernandez is “so toxic” to her dad and hopes that he wakes up and smells the coffee about her.

Joseline responded to her ‘stepdaughter’ online referring to her as a ‘hoe’ and calling her ‘nappy head’, stating:

And it didn’t stop there…

Wow… that’s a whole lot to say to your baby daddy’s daughter! I wonder what Stevie has to say about all of this?

What do you think about Joseline’s angry tweets?