WATCH: Nicki Minaj & 2Chainz Perform During 1st Annual NBA Awards… (FULL VIDEO)

Last night marked the inaugural NBA Awards festivities, which was hosted by Canadian born rapper, Drake.

The central musical performance of the evening came from 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj, who performed their Pretty Girls Like Trap Music single “Realize” in front of spiky-helmeted dancers who looked like extras from the movie Metropolis.

Nicki also addressed her haters as she ran through her Remy-Ma-shading track “No Frauds.”

VIDEO: 2Chainz & Nicki Minaj Perform During NBA Awards

What did you think of 2Chainz & Nicki Minaj’s NBA Awards Performance?