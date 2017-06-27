2 Chainz may have the number one album in the country with ‘Pretty Girls Love Trap Music‘ but he thinks he could make the Atlanta Hawks number one with his basketball skills.

The popular entertainer, who performed during the 1st annual NBA Awards last night, was interviewed on the red carpet and shared his thoughts about how his addition to the Atlanta Hawks would be a benefit for favorite home team.

I’m just here to celebrate with my peers, I think this (basketball) was my calling first. I was supposed to be a one on somebodies team, but I actually have the number one album in the country.

When asked why he chose to attend, the rapper/basketball enthusiast states:

2 Chainz also states that his skills could help the Atlanta Hawks in more ways than one, stating:

A 10-day contract would be good for the city. It would be good for the economic consistency of the team. The consistency of putting people in the stands. People want to see me, people want to see me play. People know I have jump shots, so we’ll see what happens.

