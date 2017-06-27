Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Blasts Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Disrespecting Son’s Legacy…

Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Blasts Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Disrespecting Son’s Legacy…

Atlanta Cop Suspended After Brutal Arrest Goes Viral… (VIDEO) #BlackLivesMatter

Atlanta Cop Suspended After Brutal Arrest Goes Viral… (VIDEO) #BlackLivesMatter

#LHHATL’s Joseline Hernandez Calls 18y/o Step Daughter a ‘Nappy Head’ Hoe…

#LHHATL’s Joseline Hernandez Calls 18y/o Step Daughter a ‘Nappy Head’ Hoe…