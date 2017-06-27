Another day, another disgruntled superstar experiences racism.

This time, it’s comedian Leslie Jones who suffered an unpleasant experience during her stay at the Ritz Carlton in L.A. where she was visiting as host of the 2017 BET Awards.

Details below…

Leslie Jones is making shocking claims about one of the swankiest hotels in LA. The BET Awards hostess says she had the worst stay at the Ritz-Carlton and tweeted that they ‘don’t like black people.’

The Saturday Night Live regular was put up at the downtown LA Ritz-Carlton, just blocks away from where the ceremony went down at the Microsoft Theater but apparently the service was not up to par, as she’s publicly proclaiming that it was the worst hotel experience of her life and implied that she experienced some form of racism.

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” she tweeted on June 26.

While the 49-year-old entertainer did not go into details about her experience, she definitely seemed to be calling for a boycott.

Was it the room? Poor treatment by the staff? Did other patrons make her feel bad? No one knows yet because Jones hasn’t provided any specifics.

Needless to say, something major must have happened to make her tweet it out to the masses!

The upscale hotel chain is located all across the U.S. and in several countries around the world, so Jone’s claim that they “don’t like Black peole’ will certainly draw some very unwanted attention. Meanwhile, it appears that the Ritz reached out to her on social media…

Stay tuned.

What do you think of Leslie Jone’s explosive statement about the Ritz Carlton?