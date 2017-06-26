It’s official! Xscape is back.

The 90’s girl group, which consists of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, hit the ground running last night with their first performance in over 18 years.

Having announced their reunion earlier this year, the ladies appeared onstage for their first performance in nearly two decades at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 25), performing a medley of hits.

The quartet kicked off the set with the ballads “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To,” and then got the crowd hyped to “Just Kickin’ It.”

Check out the video below…

The performance was amazing as far as I’m concerned but there are still some critiques out there who feel they still need a bit of tweaking.

For the record, Xscape’s last album, ‘Traces of My Lipstick’, was released in 1998 so considering it’s been almost 18 years, I’d say they did great!

This performance was a great precursor to their July 2nd Essence Festival performance and an awesome addition to the upcoming Bravo docu-series.

What did you think of Xscape’s 1st performance in 18 years?