It’s only been a few weeks since Blige was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, spousal support (click HERE if you missed that), and it seems the songstress took out her frustrations onstage as she sang about her failed relationship.
Well, Kendu didn’t take too kindly to the shade so he hit the net to offer his take on the performance.
After Mary J. Blige’s emotional performance, Kendu hit the net with the following plea:
“I love you to death Mary J. Blige,” wrote Kendu on his private Instagram. “You and I really need to talk and stop all this negative nonsense.”
