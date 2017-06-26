Mary J. Blige hit the stage of the 2017 BET Awards last night with an emotional set from her ‘Strength of a Woman’ release.

It’s only been a few weeks since Blige was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, spousal support (click HERE if you missed that), and it seems the songstress took out her frustrations onstage as she sang about her failed relationship.

Well, Kendu didn’t take too kindly to the shade so he hit the net to offer his take on the performance.

Details below…



VIDEO: Mary J. Blige BET Awards 2017

After Mary J. Blige’s emotional performance, Kendu hit the net with the following plea:

“I love you to death Mary J. Blige,” wrote Kendu on his private Instagram. “You and I really need to talk and stop all this negative nonsense.”

He continued with a lengthy assessment of his soon to be ex-wife’s performance:

It’s not like Kendu didn’t know that Mary J. Blige’s whole career was built off of her heartache! He should probably just take his monthly check and move on because his dirty, cheatin’ ways is what’s paying for that roof over his head!

But I digress.

What are your thoughts about Kendu’s reaction to Mary J. Blige’s BET Performance?