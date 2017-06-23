John Singleton And #SnowfallFX Cast Attend Private Atlanta Screening… (PHOTOS)

John Singleton and the entire cast of ‘Snowfall’ attended an advance screening of the new FX drama series in Atlanta last night (June 22, 2017).

[READ: Sneak Peek: John Singleton’s ‘Snowfall’ Showcases the Origin of Crack… (Official Trailer)]

Despite the nasty rain and threatening tornado warnings, guests eagerly lined up ahead of show time in anticipation of the exclusive preview.

Attendees included Yung Joc (LHHATL), Marlo Hampton (RHOA), Reece Odum (Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners”), Reg Rob (actor), Jovita Moore (WSB-TV), Judge Terrinee Gundy (Municipal Court of Atlanta) and more.

Photos below…

John Singleton

Yung Joc

Reece Odum

Marlo Hampton

Following the screening, Yung Joc of Streetz 94.5 moderated a Q&A with Singleton and co-creator Dave Andron along with cast members Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John and Angela Lewis.

John Singleton, Dave Andron, Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John and Angela Lewis

#SnowfallFX premieres Wednesday, July 5th at 10/9c on FX.

Photos by James Pray for FX Networks