Gucci Mane (aka Radric Davis) was released from a two-year prison sentence in May but he’s been WINNING ever since!

As you know, Gucci & his lady love Keyshia Ka’oir were engaged at an Atlanta Hawks game last November and will soon be hitting the small screen this fall with their wedding special on BET!

[READ: Reality Show Alert! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Land BET Wedding Special… ]

The network has finally revealed the official title and premiere date for the upcoming docuseries, which will chronicle the days leading up to the wedding of the superstar rapper and his extravagant bride.

Details below…

The 10-episode series has been giving the title, “Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event”.

The show will follow the twists and turns of the hip-hop power couple as they work to blend their families and defy the odds as they set to prepare for the most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.

It’s been reported that the couple secured over well over a MILLION dollars to share their big day with the world:

The rapper and his longtime girl landed a $650k contract with BET for a reality show leading up to their nuptials — $400k for him and $250k for her … according to sources close to the deal. We’re told the network will also cover the cost of their wedding … which will be around $1 million! (source)

“Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event” is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the day of the couple’s wedding.

Carlos King of Kingdom Reign Entertainment is executive producer, alongside David George and Jordanna Hochman of ITV Creative. Oji Singletary will serve as showrunner

Will you be tuning in to watch Gucci & Keyshia’s wedding experience?