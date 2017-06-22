What’s Beef! Porsha Williams Shades Nene Leakes’ Season 10 #RHOA Return… (VIDEO)

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta seems a bit salty about Nene Leakes’ return and she’s clearly not trying to hide it!

Porsha and Nene have been bumping heads ever since the season 8 reunion show where Nene tried to give her advice about ‘laying hands’ on people (click HERE to refresh your memory), but it didn’t stop there…

[FLASHBACK: RHOA ‘OG’ Nene Leakes Sends Post-Reunion Message to Porsha Williams… ]

Now that season 10 filming has officially begun, it’s on and popping between these two adversaries and the most recent rock was thrown by Porsha during a recent segment on Dish Nation.

During a recent Dish Nation segment, Gary With The Tea announces Nene Leakes’ return and Porsha Williams’ face tells it all!

OOP! Now was that SHADE miss #PorshaWilliams? 🐸☕️ #WhoSaidDAT #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Williams then dryly remarks:

She been waiting. I’m glad she got her job back. Yeah, you got to be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot all this, that. I’m glad. I’m happy for you. I’m glad you happy.

Meanwhile, Nene remains unbothered and responded by posting another shot from her photo shoot, stating: “We like to keep’em talking😵 Nites at the Leakes #thethreat #queen #theybothered😅 #slaynethia #eatmypeachbitch ✌🏾#thephotoshootthatKILLED”

We like to keep’em talking😵 Nites at the Leakes #thethreat #queen #theybothered😅 #slaynethia #eatmypeachbitch ✌🏾#thephotoshootthatKILLED A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

I swear these two have been going head to head in the media for the past 2 years!

If I recall correctly Williams’ slick remarks on Dish Nation is what caused Nene to roast her onstage during her comedy tour.

It’s apparent that Porsha and Nene are still NOT friendly neighbors and I guess we can expect these two to be throwing shade all next season.

What are your thoughts about Porsha & Nene’s ‘beef’?