The show focuses on the rise of crack cocaine in LA during the 80s and Singleton says he drew inspiration from his own life for the story.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles 1983. A storm is coming and its name is crack. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.
Check out a sneak peek clip of the new series below…
VIDEO:Snowfall | Season 1: Last Words Official Trailer | FX
It’s 1983 and the crack cocaine epidemic is in its infancy in Los Angeles. Ambitious Lucia — the daughter of a Mexican crime lord who sells marijuana throughout the city — sees the burgeoning cocaine business as a potential moneymaker, so she manipulates her family into entering the more dangerous and profitable territory than pot.
Getting involved with the new drug is setting her on a violent collision course with the likes of Franklin, a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power, and former Mexican wrestler Gustavo, who is caught up in a power struggle within a crime family. Also getting involved in the cocaine trade is CIA operative Teddy, who is running from a dark past and begins an off-book operation to fund Nicaraguan Contras.
Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.
Snowfall, FX’s new original series, premieres July 5th.