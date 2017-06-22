‘Snowfall’ the new F/X series co-created by John Singleton (“Boyz N the Hood”) is creating quite a buzz online.

The show focuses on the rise of crack cocaine in LA during the 80s and Singleton says he drew inspiration from his own life for the story.

Synopsis:

Los Angeles 1983. A storm is coming and its name is crack. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.

Check out a sneak peek clip of the new series below…

The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

Snowfall, FX’s new original series, premieres July 5th.

What do you think of the trailer?

Are we here for this? or nah?