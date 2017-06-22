It’s BET Awards weekend and the parties have just begun!
Last night, BET CEO Debra Lee hosted a star-studded gathering of who’s who for her annual ‘Pre-BET Awards’ dinner.
Guests included: Leslie Jones, Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, Bryshere Gray, Mona Scott Young, Yandy Smith , Lil Mama, French Montana, Remy Ma, Estelle, Tammy Rivera, Jackie Long, Giselle Bryant and many more.
Photos below…
Leslie Jones – Host of the 2017 BET Awards
Tamar Braxton arrives…
Vince Herbert…
Mona Scott Young Arrives…
Lil Mama serving ‘face’…
Bryshere Gray (Empire) smiles for the ET cameras…
DJ D-Nice on the 1’s and 2’s…
Manny Halley poses with Tammy Rivera (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) & Actor Jackie Long…
Yandy Smith (Love & Hip Hop NYC) Arrives…
Papoose and Remy Ma…
French Montana…
Estelle
Giselle (Real Housewives of Potomac)
Erica Ashe, Remy Ma, Debra Lee, Wendy Rachel Robinson…
Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)