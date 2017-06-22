It’s BET Awards weekend and the parties have just begun!

Last night, BET CEO Debra Lee hosted a star-studded gathering of who’s who for her annual ‘Pre-BET Awards’ dinner.

Guests included: Leslie Jones, Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, Bryshere Gray, Mona Scott Young, Yandy Smith , Lil Mama, French Montana, Remy Ma, Estelle, Tammy Rivera, Jackie Long, Giselle Bryant and many more.

Photos below…

Leslie Jones – Host of the 2017 BET Awards

Tamar Braxton arrives…

Vince Herbert…

Mona Scott Young Arrives…

Lil Mama serving ‘face’…

Bryshere Gray (Empire) smiles for the ET cameras…

DJ D-Nice on the 1’s and 2’s…

Manny Halley poses with Tammy Rivera (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) & Actor Jackie Long…

Yandy Smith (Love & Hip Hop NYC) Arrives…

Papoose and Remy Ma…

French Montana…

Estelle

Giselle (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Erica Ashe, Remy Ma, Debra Lee, Wendy Rachel Robinson…

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)