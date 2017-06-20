Shanti Das poses with the 90’s group INTRO during ‘ATL Live on the Park’ last Tuesday evening.

Das and her business partner Marlon Nichols presented the June edition of monthly live music showcase to a sold out crowd at the beautiful Park Tavern venue in Atlanta.

This month’s live performances included houseband Quinn and the Jukebox, saxophonist Trey Daniels, Meelah Williams (former member of R&B group ‘702’), Actor/Singer Keith Robinson (who is currently starring in ‘All Eyes on Me’ as Tupac’s former manager), Marc Nelson (90’s group AZ Yet), and headliner INTRO.

Guests in attendance included rapper Mykko Montana (“Do It” featuring K Camp) and Miss Black Georgia Shaunii Rawls.

Details + photos below…

Host, Ed Lover

Shanti Das & Alto saxophonist Trey Daniels

Guests enjoyed a live performance by house band Quinn and Jukebox. Alto saxophonist Trey Daniels opened the show performing a selection of covers including “All I Do” by Stevie Wonder, “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition and “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars.

Immediately following, Meelah Williams, former member of R&B group 702 surprised guests with a performance of the hit 90’s song “Steelo”.

Meelah Williams

Keith Robinson

Actor and singer Keith Robinson, who is starring in the upcoming biopic, “All Eyez on Me” as Tupac’s former manager Atron Gregory, performed a mixture of covers and original music from his album “Love Episodic”.

Marc Nelson

Marc Nelson, another surprise guest from the 90’s R&B hit group, AZ Yet performed a selection of covers including “Adore” by Prince.

INTRO performs w/Kermit Quinn

Headliner INTRO concluded the evening with their chart-topping hits “Love Thang”, “Let Me Be The One”, “Ribbon in the Sky” joined by former bandmate Kermit Quinn and “Come Inside”.

Miss Black Georgia Shaunii Rawls

Mykko Montana and guests

ATL Live on the Park returns Tuesday, July 11, 2017. For more information, please visit www.atlliveonthepark.com.