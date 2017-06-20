It’s no secret that Marlo Hampton is all about the fashions but lately her style game seems to be way more thirsty than usual.

The former ‘Real Housewives’ background character has made quite a name for herself these days as a trendy fashion blogger and she’s even opted to hook up the less fortunate with labels of their own.

Hampton started an ‘Ask Marlo’ fashion feature on her social media but fans say she’s deleting all the questions because in addition to being highly critical of her fashion sense, most are asking things she doesn’t want to answer.

The questions are almost as bad as ‘Ask R. Kelly’ and we all know how that ended! (click HERE if you missed that)

Marlo often combines several high end pieces to complete her signature over the top looks and graciously tags each designer for those of you who aren’t label savvy.

Gucci cardigan at the beach? Umkay… I guess anything for a photo op!

One of Marlo’s followers called her out about over doing it with the labels. Saying she seems ‘desperate for label recognition’.

How much is too much?

When the designer junkie created ‘Ask Marlo’ she got a ton of questions about fashion, but most were about RHOA:

Why did you look/sound just like a butch lesbian when you asked Kandi if she’s a lesbian? Are YOU a lesbian? How many times have you been arrested and what for? Do you normally get that mad when somebody doesn’t invite you to a birthday party?

Marlo may need to rethink her ‘Ask Marlo’ segment, because the comments and questions have been brutal! She can’t delete them quick enough.

How many STDs have you had? What are your rates? Has you ever had the Dubai special? Do you have a Roth IRA? What is you retirement plan cause Social Security don’t pay ex-prostitutes? Who told you you’re fashionable? You dress like she shops at an upscale Salvation Army and at Chinatown.

And they don’t stop…

You do know that being a label whore doesn’t make you a fashion queen, right? Do you know the definition of ‘gaudy’? You used to be a bit more stylish. Now your looks come off as forced and tacky. What happened?

I guess ‘gaudy’ would be a great word to describe the fashionable felon.

What would you ‘Ask Marlo’?

