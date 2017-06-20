Kenya Moore of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is keeping busy these days trolling the web while she should be lavishing in her happily wedded bliss.

[READ: Kenya Moore Confirms She’s Married… (Let’s All Play Along)]

I swear… the 47-year-old beauty queen is playing this all like the master manipulator she is. Each and every day Moore posts a brand new sliver of information and yesterday, the new bride shared the following message to her “husband” Marc Daly:

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally.

My #rideordie#bonnieandclyde

Details about Kenya’s latest soul mate below…

Details about Kenya’s new “husband” have been sprinkling the net for days now, starting with MediaTakeout who was first to post the photo above of Marc Daly.

Daly is a restauranteur (he owns the Brooklyn eatery SoCo) and he apparently has a checkered past.

His former co-owner, Malissa Browne, recently spoke with RadarOnline and it seems she has some bad feelings about her former business partner.

Instead of wishing him well, Browne states:

I parted ways with SoCo, but Marc is the owner now. The wedding took us all by surprise. They are definitely married.

When asked if Moore married a “good man,” Browne responded, “I don’t want to say anything on what kind of guy he is. Let’s just say, ‘no comment.’”

Ouch!

Meanwhile, Kenya has posted yet another photo from her vacation along with some self-reflection about her past:

Over the last months I have learned a lot about myself. I reflected and realized that changing my behavior starts with me. I will not be defined by my previous mistakes or bad decisions. My life is what is in front of me and not the things Or people I left behind. Thank you God for this wisdom. Thank you God for my new life. #blessed #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

For the record, I still think this marriage is a stunt and I don’t care who’s mad about it.

What do you think of the latest details about Kenya’s new ‘husband’?