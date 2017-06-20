Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Added to ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 5 Cast… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

Married to Medicine has been filming for it’s 5th season for quite a few weeks now and apparently there’s a brand new doctor on board for the new season!

As you know, Lisa Nicole-Cloud was booted from the popular reality show at the end of season 4 so that left room for a brand new cast member.

[FLASHBACK: Lisa Nicole-Cloud did NOT Quit Married to Medicine (She Was FIRED)]

Dr. Jackie Waters recently made an announcement alongside Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore and season 5 ‘newbie’ Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, stating in part:

Meet the Drs of #married2med season 5! It’s coming soon.

Dr. Jackie shared the photo above via Instagram a few days ago, along with additional details about season 5 in the caption, stating:

Meet #atlantacontessamd, our new doctor on #married2med. This is just one of those season that has sooo much going on. The doctors are conducting a #medicalreview and #board meeting of all the season’s facts. (Just kidding). All of our cast mates are going to have a great season with the #Drs and the #mrsmds. @[email protected] @iluvmariah We are ALL having an interesting season. #TEAMWORK. I hope you are ready for season 5 of #married2med……..💉🌡📿 #teamdrjackie#married2med #drjackie #selfmotivation#bravo #fitni #fitisthenewit#openandhonestradio#50shadesofpinkfoundation

Here’s what I know thus far about Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

She is a 41-year-old primary care physician with an office in southwest Atlanta and she’s married to Dr. Walter S. Metcalfe, who also practices family medicine.

The couple has threes kids (2 daughters and a son) who all appear to be under the age of 10.

That’s all I know about the ‘newbie’ for now but it appears she rounds out the season 5 cast, which include fellow doctors, Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly and Dr.’s wives, Quad Lunceford, Toya Bush-Harris, and Mariah Huq.

What are your thoughts on this new addition to Married to Medicine?