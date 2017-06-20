Mickey ‘MempHitz’ Wright just walked out of a lengthy legal battle a free man.

Back in June of 2015, Wright spent five days on the run before turning himself in to Fulton County Jail for armed robbery and assault after an altercation with an Atlanta area carwash attendant he accused of stealing weed from his car.

Well it seems like things are finally looking up for the former music exec!

Details below…

MemHitz recently hit the net to proclaim he’s finally free of his criminal legal battle and thanked his attorney for his hard work.

According to reports MempHitz had previously rejected a plea deal that included a 10 year prison sentence with 15 years probation in exchange for pleading guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Fortunately for him, the system worked in his favor.