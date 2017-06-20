It appears that Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris and his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are back in the loving mood.

Fans were distraught as the demise of the couple’s relationship played out during the season finale of The Family Hustle (click HERE if you missed that).

Well the Harrises are still very much ‘a thing’ and they even coordinated their attire for Tip’s final Hustle Gang concert this past weekend.

Several sources have confirmed that the pair appeared at the Atlanta concert together rocking color coordinated attire but in addition to their evening out, it seems the couple are still quite ‘friendly’ in the bedroom.

Tip went live on Instagram in the wee hours as he was having problems putting baby Heiress to sleep. The popular entertainer spoke to fans for almost 3 hours before Tiny arrived from rehearsals and began rubbing his face.

Clearly both Tip and the baby were soon put to ‘bed’…. (Tiny enters around the 49:00 mark).

VIDEO: T.I. on IG Live with His Kids (Tiny Arrives Later)