Supermodel/Entrepreneur Tyra Banks hit the net yesterday to share a photo of her son, York.

Banks, who has been very transparent about her fertility issues, revealed about a year ago that she’d used the services of a surrogate to carry her child.

She was also very conscious about showing her baby on social media, stating:

“I don’t think that he has asked to be seen, so I’m very very conservative when it comes to showing him,” says Banks, who has turned down lucrative offers to reveal photos of York. “We get offered lots of money (with offers like), ‘You would be on the cover of this or that.’ And I always have to turn down that stuff.”

Banks has now decided to show young York for free via Instagram for Father’s Day…

