Tamar Braxon was the featured entertainer for V-103’s ‘Rhythm and Chews’ (music and food) mini concert event last Thursday evening.

Just a few hours after Braxton publicly squashed her online beef with Tiny & Toya on The Big Tigger Show (click HERE if you missed that), the popular songstress hit the stage for a crowd raising performance.

Photos + video of Tamar’s live performance below…

Tamar flawlessly performed several of her hits, including “My Man”, “The One” and “Love & War”.



VIDEO: Tamar Performs ‘My Man’ at Rhythm and Chews



VIDEO: Tamar Performs ‘The One’ at Rhythm and Chews



VIDEO: Tamar Performs ‘Love & War’ at Rhythm and Chews

What are your thoughts on Tamar’s live performance?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics