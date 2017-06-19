Rent-A-Matt Jordan Shares Thoughts on Kenya Moore’s ‘Secret’ Wedding…

Rent-A-Matt Jordan Shares Thoughts on Kenya Moore’s ‘Secret’ Wedding…

Instagram Flexin: Beyonce’s Dad Confirms Birth of Twins…

Instagram Flexin: Beyonce’s Dad Confirms Birth of Twins…

LISTEN UP! Nene Leakes Confirms Full Time #RHOA Return + Shares Thoughts on Kenya Moore’s “Marriage”… (VIDEO)

LISTEN UP! Nene Leakes Confirms Full Time #RHOA Return + Shares Thoughts on Kenya Moore’s “Marriage”… (VIDEO)