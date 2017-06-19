Rent-A-Matt Jordan Shares Thoughts on Kenya Moore’s ‘Secret’ Wedding…

Matt Jordan is one strange bird.

Just a few weeks ago, the actor/model/security guard was on the net crying foul about how Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta holding his final paycheck (click HERE if you missed that), and now he’s online talmbout how much his heart is aching.

Another day, another stunt.

This time, it’s Kenya Moore’s former employee, Matt Jordan (aka ‘Rent-a-Matt) who’s jumping into all the hooplah surrounding her recent ‘secret’ nuptials.

Rent-a-Matt hit the net this past weekend to share his thoughts on Kenya on finding the love of her life, stating that he’s embarrassed and ashamed of being a part of her circus.

Jordan also accuses his former employer of cheating on him while he was acting a fool for the cameras.

Matt also finally admits he’s in a ‘season of losses’… a fact we’ve known since he almost got KNOCKED OUT by a man his dad’s age.

[NEVER FORGET: Matt Jordan & Peter Thomas Fight Footage Released… (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)]

So far, Matt is the only person associated with the show who has bothered to congratulate Kenya publicly, but that’s not surprising being that he’s just as thirsty for attention as she is.

Meanwhile, Kenya has hit the net with another small offering from her ‘secret’ island wedding by wishing her new husband happy Father’s Day…

Just for the record, I’m still calling all of this what it is… a stunt! Matt’s bi-polar post really confirmed it for me.

What do you think of Matt’s recent open letter to Kenya?