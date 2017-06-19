Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back!

The ‘OG’ housewife confirmed her return last week with a series of posts holding the signature RHOA peach while sipping champagne (click HERE if you missed those).

Filming for the popular reality show started last week and while some are reporting that Leakes is returning part-time, the ‘Queen B’ dead those rumors in her latest interview and also shares her thoughts on Kenya Moore’s ‘secret’ wedding.

Details below…



VIDEO: The Ryan Report – Exclusive Phone Call with Nene Leakes

I’m not part time… I’m THERE! I’m there as much as anybody would expect me to be there. The last time I think that anybody saw me I was pretty much part-time, I came like on as a ‘friend’ but I’m pretty much THERE this time. It’s been a long time since I was there there there, but I’m like there there there this time.

On Kenya Moore’s ‘secret’ marriage…

I would be very surprised that Kenya Moore got married secretly because a girl getting married for the very first time… without their family and friends. I’m surprised… so, I’m not so sure.

On her storyline…

My whole family… my son, my husband, my glambaby… everybody’s going to be a part of this season.

Meanwhile, Nene hit the ‘gram to offer her gratitude for her return….

What do you think of Nene’s statements?