According to reports, Beyonce has finally given birth to her twins.

While neither the pop culture icon nor her mogul husband, Jay Z, have made public statements about the new additions to their family, Queen B’s father posted a confirmation of sorts to his Instagram just in time for Father’s day with the caption:

“Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad. They’re here!”

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Congrats to Jay-Z & Beyonce on their new arrivals!