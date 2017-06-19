In Case You Missed It: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6, Episode 14 “Reality Bites”… (FULL VIDEO) #LHHATL

Jun, 19 2017 | Written by ATLien
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta aired the 14th episode of it’s 6th season last night (June 19, 2016).
[FLASHBACK: LHHATL Season 6, Episode 13 “Jamaican Me Crazy” (FULL VIDEO)]
This week’s episode is appropriately titled, “Reality Bites” as the ladies end their ‘girl’s trip’ to Jamaica on a high note, but soon have to face the reality of their ATL drama.
VH1 synopsis:
A phone call from home brings the Jamaica trip to an abrupt end; Rod checks Logan, but has questions for Jasmine; Joseline has a surprise proposal for Stevie; Karlie takes one relationship to the next level and destroys another.
In case you missed it, check out the full episode below…
VIDEO: LHHATL Season 6, Episode 14 “Reality Bites”
What did you think of this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?
