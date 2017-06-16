WATCH THIS! Did Barack Obama Leak Sex of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Twins? (VIDEO)

Your favorite president returned to the scene to pay tribute to your favorite rapper as he was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame last night.

Barack Obama sent a taped tribute to the ceremony where he praised his friend Shawn “Jay Z” Carter as he became the first hip-hop star to be inducted into the Songwriting Hall of Fame.

In the clip, the former President shares his connection to the 47-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper, stating:

‘Mr Carter and I understand each other,’ Obama said in the clip, after listing the other inductees for Thursday night’s event in New York City. ‘Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today.

In addition to the heartfelt message, Obama may have also inadvertently told the world the sex of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s twins.

VIDEO: Barack Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Songwriter’s Hall of Fame

For the record, some seem to think that Obama leaked news that Jay-Z and Beyonce are having twin girls in his message above.

SandraRose reports that the former president let the cat out the bag in the speech, when he stated,

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up.”

[Sidebar: Is Beyonce still in labor or nah? Where those twins at anyway?? LOL! But I digress… ]

Meanwhile, Jay-Z also hit the tweets to thank those who had a hand in his lengthy career:

What did you think of Barack Obama’s tribute to Jay-Z?