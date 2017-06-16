Tamar Braxton recently sat with V-103’s The Big Tigger Show to address the recent controversy surrounding her online beef with Tiny Harris and Toya Wright.

If you recall, just last week while attempting to squash her issues with her friend Tiny, Tamar dragged Toya Wright into the mix and got dragged herself.

In her latest interview, the songstress speaks out about T.I.’s role in her decision to dead the beef with Tiny and also shares details on where the issue with Toya began.

Watch full interview below…

VIDEO: Tamar Debut’s New Music & Addresses Tiny & Toya Issue…

Tamar on T.I. getting involved with her and Tiny’s issue…

I thought it was the sweetest gesture. That’s why I decided to get online and issue a public apology to my friend Tiny because I felt they were extending an olive branch.

Tamar addresses the Toya/The Real issue stating stating she never had control over guests on The Real, so she could never block someone from coming on when she was there.

She also states that when she was hosting the show, Toya never personally called her to tell her she wanted to be a guest.

Braxton also reveals that Toya’s real reason was the fact that she didn’t promote her book on her social media, stating:

Come to find out, she got upset about me not posting her last book on Instagram. I don’t have to tell you Tigger that when you work for certain companies, you have to kind of run things by them and they didn’t really dig it. I told her what they said… and I guess she didn’t believe me.

Tamar also sends Toya a message, stating:

Toya if you’re listening, I have absolutely positively no reason to stop you from getting your shine. I want you to win. I love you, I love Reginae. I love the whole clique.

Hopefully everyone can make amends and move forward from all the online drama.

