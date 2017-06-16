RHOA Kenya Moore Confirms Marriage via Instagram… (Let’s All Play Along)

NEWSFLASH!! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has confirmed that she is indeed married.

And still…no one believes her.

Kenya posted the photo via Instagram above with the following caption:

thekenyamooreA good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. 🙏🏾💍👰🏾 #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore

The RHOA entrepreneur also confirmed news of her “secret’St. Lucia nuptials to PEOPLE.com yesterday, stating:

“I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Congrats to Kenya on her FAKE wedding but I’m still not buying it. For someone who wants to keep this a secret, she sure is milking it.

I mean this is the same chick who posted “hints” that she was pregnant a few years back, stating she had a ‘secret’. This is also the same woman who pretended she had an African prince on her payroll.

And let’s not forget that whole Matt Jordan debacle… he’s still waiting for his $10,000 check for last season (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, I’m not saying that Kenya’s secret wedding isn’t possible, but I am saying that I can’t just take her word for it.

I’ve talked to quite a few mainstream media outlets who feel the same and I told them the same thing I’m telling you guys… “tag me if/when the wedding license pops up”.

What do you think about Kenya’s latest stunt?