Jada Pinkett-Smith is speaking out about the way she was portrayed in the new Tupac Shakur biopic, ‘All Eyez on Me‘.

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in ‘All Eyez On Me’ to stand as truth,” the actress wrote.

Pinkett-Smith‏ hit the tweets early this morning to share her thoughts on the film and she’s clearly NOT a fan. While she gives props to the film’s actors, (Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays her good friend 2pac and Kat Graham stars as Jada), Smith refers to the movie as “deeply hurtful.”

VIDEO: All Eyez on Me Clip (Jada & Tupac) – 2017

In the clip above, 2Pac reads Jada a poem and tells her he’s leaving Baltimore for California.

Jada explains:

“Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

She continues:

“Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

Smith concludes her twitter rant with, “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

I’ve seen the film and felt the actors did an amazing job.

2Pac and Jada’s relationship in the film was portrayed as strictly platonic so I don’t understand how that was hurtful.

Whatever the case, I didn’t live through it and Jada did, so her feelings are totally valid.

All Eyez on Me hits theatres nationwide today (June 16, 2017).

