Another day, another court battle between Stevie J. and his newest baby mama, Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The couple, who were recently spotted out co-hosting an Atlanta club, are still reportedly bumping heads in child support court and the latest paperwork filed in the case includes some shocking demands from Steebie.

Despite the pair being out together publicly, the producer and reality star filed docs recently in his paternity battle with Joseline, in which he accuses her of consistently exhibiting violent, erratic behavior towards him saying she physically assaulted him and damaged his property.

Stevie claims he fears for the safety of both himself and Bonnie Bella and wants has filed a document requesting a the appointment of a legal guardian for their young daughter.

Details below…

According to TheJasmineBrand, Stevie is asking a judge to order Joseline reveal a number of things including her gross income from 2014-2017, her highest education level, her arrests within the past 10 years and how much she makes for club appearances.

In addition to the above, Stevie says Joseline still hasn’t submitted to the psychological evaluation he demanded during their initial hearing and now asks the judge to order that, as well as make Joseline pay for it.

The most shocking demand though, is Stevie’s insistence that Joseline provide the court with a list of individuals she had sexual intercourse on May 1st, 2016.

Stevie also wants answers on whether Joseline has ever used any drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine or cocaine, along with the last date of use and questions if she ever checked into rehab for addiction issues.

For the record, Stevie himself was ordered to rehab in 2016 for cocaine abuse after he flunked several court ordered drug tests in a separate child support hearing.

What are your thoughts on Stevie J. & Joseline’s ongoing court battle?