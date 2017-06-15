Meet 33-year-old Natwaina Clark. Clark, a Florida resident, posed for the mugshot above after she was arrested and charged with embezzling over $93,000 from her city-issued credit card for her personal use.

Clark allegedly charged her business card at least 136 times for roughly $61,000 in unauthorized charges, used her bosses’ cards at least 36 more times for an additional $31,000, and spent nearly $900 on a coworker’s card five times between November 2015 and March 2017.

In total, there were 177 bogus purchases totaling more than $93,000, and her purchases included items like SunPass, PayPal and a Brazilian butt lift.

[Sidebar: So now you got a big butt and no job… whatchoogonedonow??]

An investigative report released Wednesday shows that Clark, a former city of Gainesville employee, is accused of stealing more than $93,000 from the city, spent some of it on a Brazilian butt lift.

The Gainesville Sun reports:

Documents attached to the report show Clark, who was hired in August 2015, funneled roughly $41,000 to her personal PayPal account, linked to her bank account, and that $8,500 of it went toward a Brazilian butt lift. The cosmetic surgery procedure uses fat from one part of the body to augment one’s buttocks.

PayPal transactions were itemized as “decor,” “storage bins,” and “holiday banners.” Purchases also show Clark paid $2,413 to Cox Communications, spent $1,011 at CVS, $739 at Sam’s Club for mostly food items, $680 to her personal SunPass account and bought a “large” TV. Clark, whose salary was $33,500, was fired from the city March 21, while on a cruise-ship vacation, the report said. She was arrested March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud, both felonies. The auditor’s report paints Clark as an intelligent worker who was eager to help, and who could legitimately have earned promotions had she not made illegitimate purchases even during her new-employee probation. The report said Clark explained her “likely noticeable condition of living beyond her means” by telling coworkers she had a boyfriend who “bought her things.” In one instance, Clark sent an “Edible Arrangements” bouquet to her office, telling coworkers they were from the generous boyfriend. The bouquet later turned up as a $123.16 expense on her city-issued Visa card.

For the record, Clark’s legal troubles began way before she was hired at the city and documents show that the city’s human resources department knew of her background when they hired her!

Following her March arrest, The Sun obtained documents showing Clark was arrested for similar charges in Leon County on an outstanding warrant in Orange County. According to notes in an Orlando Police Department investigation obtained by Holt, Clark used her human resources position at Hughes Supply to illegally obtain other employees’ banking and personal information and sold the data to a third party. She was charged with seven felonies — five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, scheming to defraud and burglary of a structure. The charges were later dismissed after Clark pleaded no contest with adjudication withheld and served probation.

The city report found the city’s human resources department failed to properly execute the city’s employee background screening and didn’t advise the hiring department about concerns in Clark’s history, allowing her to be hired.

City spokesman Chip Skinner has previously said that city guidelines would likely keep applicants with such issues from being hired, and certainly keep them from being given access to city money.

