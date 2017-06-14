The Queen is Back! Nene Leakes Confirms #RHOA Season 10 Return… (PHOTOS)

It’s official! Nene Leakes will be holding a peach for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
I told you guys months ago that Nene was negotiating her contract, well the O.G “Housewife hit the net recently to confirm that she’s finally inked a deal for her return, stating:
It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All Hail the Queen for season 10 of [email protected] #thethreatisback
More below…
Ooooh… now I understand why Kenya Moore is begging for attention with her latest stunt (click HERE if you missed that).
Season 10 is going to about be epic!