The Queen is Back! Nene Leakes Confirms #RHOA Season 10 Return… (PHOTOS)

It’s official! Nene Leakes will be holding a peach for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

I told you guys months ago that Nene was negotiating her contract, well the O.G “Housewife hit the net recently to confirm that she’s finally inked a deal for her return, stating:

It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All Hail the Queen for season 10 of [email protected] #thethreatisback

More below…

Ooooh… now I understand why Kenya Moore is begging for attention with her latest stunt (click HERE if you missed that).

Season 10 is going to about be epic!

What do you think of Nene’s announcement?

Are you excited for her RHOA return?