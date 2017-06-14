Stunts & Shows! #RHOA Kenya Moore Married? Don’t Bet On It… (PHOTOS)

There’s a rumor going around that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has finally found love and has gotten married.

Fellow gossip blogger TamaraTattles reported yesterday that her “friend” Kenya Moore jumped the broom this weekend with a ‘mystery’ male that she’s been dating for about 8 months now.

According to Tamara, Kenya ran off to some exotic locale to “secretly” wed some dude she’s been seeing for about 8 months now.

[Sidebar: 8 months ago, wasn’t Kenya was rolling around in the back of Matt’s truck? I digress….]

Tamara shares several blurry photos of Kenya and her new “mystery man”, stating:

I know for a fact that the couple has been at Sugar Beach the new hot spot at the foot of the Pitons for the last several days. The thing that pushed this story over the edge for me is that Kenya’s best friend Brandon Deshazer was there. No one gets married without their GBF. I am so very happy for Kenya. She has been so beaten down about her dating life. I have to leave something for Kenya to sell or she will kill me. LOL So you will have to find out the groom’s name from wherever she sells the story to.

SHOW ME THE MARRIAGE LICENSE!!

Where are the legal documents? Marriage Licenses aren’t hard to find, but apparently Kenya’s doesn’t exist… or no one’s bothered to look for it.

No shade to my fellow blogstress, but if you believe that Kenya got married this past weekend, I’ve got some swamp land to sell you in Iceland!

While TamaraTattles points out that Kenya’s gay BFF was in attendance, I find it odd that her cousin Che was still in Atlanta and chilling at Six Flags over the weekend.

I would think Kenya’s family would be in attendance for such a momentous occasion such as her FIRST MARRIAGE.

Annnnnd… being that Kenya is under contract with Bravo, there’s absolutely no way she could keep a secret like this without them being involved. She would lose her peach!!

Each and every cast member was in town this past weekend, and as expected Kenya is already using the buzz to boost interest in her hair products.

But again… I digress.

Anything’s possible. Kenya could have very well found the man of her dreams and decided to quit reality television for a life of wedded bliss, but I’ve got a strange feeling that this wedding never happened.

What do you think about Kenya Moore’s wedding rumor?

Believe it? Or Nah?