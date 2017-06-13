Marlo Hampton recently dressed as ‘Glenda The Good Witch’ to play host to a ‘Glam it up’ charity/mentoring event for girls in foster care.

For those of you who don’t know, the notorious ex-con turnt reality show background character, was once in foster care herself, a fact she revealed back when her mugshots went public a few years back (click HERE if you missed that). She also once revealed that it was her love of fashion that got her through her time in foster care.

[READ: Marlo Hampton Explains How Fashion Replaced Her Family… ]

Hampton gave back with her ‘Glam it Up’ event, which was held at the Lake City Community Center in Jonesboro, Georgia, where she treated several young girls to complimentary professional makeovers, bra fittings and financial advice from a banker.

Photos from Marlo’s ‘Glam it Up’ event below…

Marlo addresses her young impressionable audience…

The girls all took notes and learned the importance of a good bra and how to maintain a savings account.

Marlo also gave the girls a few pricey trinkets donated by her sponsors.

Congrats to Marlo on her photo op doing some good in the hood.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics