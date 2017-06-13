In Case You Missed It: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6, Ep 13 – ‘Jamaican Me Crazy’ (FULL VIDEO)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta aired the 13th episode of it’s 6th season last night (June 12, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Jamaican Me Crazy’ and according to VH1’s synopsis:

Kirk and Rasheeda finally talk; Dime gets a romantic surprise; Jasmine gets an unwanted visit from her ex-boyfriend; Joseline reconsiders working things out.

In case you missed it, check out the full episode below…



VIDEO: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6, Episode 13

What did you think of this week’s episode of LHHATL?