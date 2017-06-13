Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend/brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death, is facing a boatload of karma in his latest relationship.

You may have heard by now that Gordon was recently arrested for brutally assaulting his new girlfriend Laura Leal (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, Laura has found her voice and is speaking out about her ordeal.

Leal, who once described Gordon as ‘handsome, loving, charismatic, protective, considerate’ and a whole lotta other adjectives, recently spoke with The Daily Mail to share details about the recent assault.

Leal, 26, revealed how Gordon pinned her to the bed during the hours-long attack and punched her head so hard she wondered if she was dead.

Leal says she fought back, however, her ‘survival instinct’ kicked in, smashing Gordon’s nose with a heavy candle before bursting into his sleeping mother’s bedroom to beg for protection.

Leal says she’s convinced she would have suffered a similar fate as Bobbi Kristina, if Michelle Gordon hadn’t woken up to face down her raging son, who has now been released after posting a $15,500 bond.

‘I’ve been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I’m physically shaking.’ ‘I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying – it’s the exact same thing. ‘That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.’

Leal told DailyMail she dismissed those same reports as ‘negative nonsense’ when she met charismatic Gordon, 28, in a bar three months ago and the pair began dating.

I thought he loved me but how can you love someone when you put them through this hell? It’s like a double personality in one person. He’s psychotic.

She says their relationship became ‘toxic’ with Gordon drinking heavily every day, smoking marijuana and falsely accusing her of trying to sleep with male friends.

‘I didn’t ever see him take heroin or crack but now I’m wondering if he was doing that behind my back.’

For the record, Leal admits that Gordon has been physical with her on many occasions. In a previous incident, the pair started to physically fight, with 6ft 1in Gordon subjecting his 5ft 2in lover to pushing, punching and, on one occasion, choking her to the point that she threw up.

In another violent episode she says he slammed her face into the passenger window of his BMW before attending a friend’s party as if nothing had happened.

According to a police report, the latest clash ‘became physical and lasted through the night’ as Gordon repeatedly accused Leal of cheating.

Gordon headed to his car to fetch a phone charger but didn’t return for an hour, sparking yet another heated argument when they got home. ‘Who knows where he went or what he went to buy when he left the bar,’ she said. ‘But it was like a switch had been flicked. He wanted me to admit that I was involved with his friend but I wasn’t going to admit to something that wasn’t true. ‘He literally sat on top of me on the bed punching my head with his big ass body on top of me. I was punched so hard that I was seeing colors and a bright flashing light. ‘I thought I was going to go blind and wondered whether I was ever going to be able to see again. I thought to myself, am I dying? ‘My head was swollen my neck hurt so bad. He grabbed me by my hair. He would wrestle me one minute then try to hug me. We were going through this for six hours. ‘People will ask why I didn’t just run out of the house but I could not leave. He was never going to let me just walk out of there and go into 7-eleven to get help. ‘I would never have made it. He was capable of anything.’ Around 7am Saturday morning Leal tried to use Gordon’s laptop to send a Facebook SOS to her family. She says her sister ordered her an Uber but Gordon had seen the messages, snatched the device away and blocked her escape. In a final desperate attempt to flee Leal says she picked up a large decorative candle and hurled it at Gordon’s face, shattering his nose and causing it to stream blood. ‘I didn’t mean to break his nose but it was a survival instinct,’ she said. ‘He looked at me with such hate that I will never forget it. ‘He raised his fist like he was about to knock me out so I opened the door and ran into his mom’s room. ‘She hopped out of bed, I said ”Michelle I need to get home” and she said she would take me. She is a great woman. She saved my life. ‘Nick threw my stuff all over the sidewalk but it ended right there.’ After being dropped at her sister’s place, Leal says her horrified family members demanded that she go to the police to report the attack.

Meanwhile, Nick Gordon is claiming that Laura Leal is the abuser in this situation.

Gordon, who faces a domestic violence battery charge as well as a charge of kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult, appeared in court for his bond hearing and reportedly told police that he did not hit his girlfriend.

Gordon, who is now out on bond, claims that he was the one who was attacked and now wants to press charges against Leal.

