Baby Mama Drama! Q. Parker of 112 Requests DNA Test For ‘Secret’ 11 Year Old Love Child…

Word on the curb is that Quinnes “Q” Parker is involved in a paternity case for a child he had outside of his marriage.

The 112 singer has a son with wife of 14 years, Sharlinda Parker, but he is battling the mother of his outside love child child, who he’s already been paying child support for almost 11 years.

Now that Q is back touring and making ‘Bad Boy’ money, his former mistress wants more dough. So in response to the situation, Q has lawyered up and is requesting a DNA test to first ensure that the child is even his.

Q. Parker is waging a secret legal battle over whether he really is the father of an 11-year old love child that he’s been paying to support since he was born.

The situation was mostly kept under wraps until these latest court filings, which were revealed by Bossip. The site reports:

A judge has granted Q’s request to take a DNA test last week to see if he was really the father of Josiah Barnett after the singer claimed that the boy’s mom, Leah Steele Barnett, manipulated him into the child support agreement by threatening to tell Parker’s wife about their affair.

Q -real name Quinnes Parker – said in court papers that he was forced into the child support deal through “acts of fraud and duress,” and that Leah Steele Barnett only produced testing results that were supposed to identify genetic defects, and not an actual DNA test to prove he was the father.

“In our case, Ms. Steele used the results of this exam to pressure Mr. Parker into stipulating he was the father of her child and agreeing to a support judgment without the benefit of counsel,” Q’s petition says. “Moreover, knowing that Mr. Parker was married at the time if their affair, Ms. Steele used the threat of disclosure of such to Mr. Parker’s wife and family as a method to induce Mr. Parker into consenting to support of her child.

In addition to the DNA testing, Q also filed a petition to drastically reduce the amount of monthly child support that he is required to pay to his former side chick.

IF he is indeed Josiah’s dad, Parker wants the child support amount dropped from $2,250 a month to $309.27.

Q argued in court papers obtained by BOSSIP that he can’t afford the current child support amount because his income had gone way down. Q claimed in court docs that he now makes $2,500 each month, while his alleged baby mama Steele Barnett was now bringing in more than $8,000. He argued that if he is the father, Steele Barnett should start paying $1,030 a month towards Josiah’s upkeep.

