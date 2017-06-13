2 Chainz, aka Tity Boy, aka Tauheed Epps held his album listening party for ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ at a customized pink “trap house” in Atlanta last night (June 12, 2017).

Check out photos from the shindig below…

2Chainz arrived in a bullet proof Escalade with his mom as his guest of honor.

2Chainz & his mom…

Pink trap house

[Sidebar: For those of you who don’t know, a trap house = a place where illegal drugs are sold.]

Monyetta Shaw was one of the “pretty girls” in attendance…

Yung Joc was another…

WNBA’s Angel McCoughtry of the Atlanta Dream and guest

2Chainz’ “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” is scheduled for release June 16, 2017.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)