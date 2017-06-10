Shekinah Jo Anderson, BFF of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, was carjacked on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta last night (June 9, 2017).

It was just a few months ago that Shekinah was involved in a domestic altercation that went viral online after she posted a bizarre cry for help via Instagram.

[FLASHBACK: The Story Behind Shekinah Anderson’s Domestic Violence Incident… (VIDEO)]

The reality star hit the net again last night and shared (and deleted) video of yet another crime against her. She also asked for assistance in recovering her Gray BMW X6 with dark tint.

A post shared by Ice Cream Convos (@icecreamconvos_) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

That’s a dayum shame! Hopefully Shekinah will find the perpetrators and recover her vehicle.

For reference, here’s a few photos of Shekinah and her BMW during happier times: