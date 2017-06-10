Mugshot Mania: Nick Gordon Arrested For Beating Up New Girlfriend…

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, posed for the mugshot above earlier today after being arrested and charged for domestic violence and kidnapping of his current girlfriend.

It was just a few months ago that Gordon publicly professed his love for a new “boo” (click HERE if you missed that), well apparently the “honeymoon phase” of the relationship is over and Gordon is back to his old tricks.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Gordon was taken into custody by police in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday afternoon (June 10, 2017) and faces a domestic violence battery charge as well as a charge of kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult.

Gordon is alleged to have assaulted his new girlfriend so severely that she needed to seek treatment at a hospital on Friday night.

Law enforcement tells us … the girlfriend filed a report at the police station Saturday morning claiming she’d been battered and not allowed to leave their residence. We’re told officers went to the residence and found Nick at the pool area.

The next morning, she appeared at a Sanford police station and filed a report claiming that she was beaten and not permitted to leave her house.

Photos of the woman obtained by TMZ show a number of black and blue marks on her left upper arm and bicep region. There are also several discernible marks on her forearm.

For the record, Gordon is on the hook for $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate after being found legally responsible for her death (click HERE if you missed that. He’s also still under criminal investigation for her death.

Seems like Nick is facing the same karma OJ did….

What do you think of Nick Gordon’s latest domestic incident?