We all know how it goes down in the DM, but apparently it goes down in the gyms in Miami as well, at least according to a Miami-based college student/Instagram Model who recently spent a day with boxer Adrien Broner.

Broner is now being accused of drugging and raping the young girl, whose story was posted on social media.

Yesterday this man and 4 other boxers raped my friend, drug her and left her stranded! She wasn’t going to speak on it but several blogs on Instagram posted her name (without her permission) and now she wants to tell her side of the story. She has proof and posted a lot of it on snap but she doesn’t want her name out because she’s afraid.

A friend of the girl’s leaked the story to the blawgs and after receiving a ton of backlash, she decided to share the story on her own. According to screenshots of the girl’s story posted on snapchat, the ‘boxer’ is Adrien Broner.

She also posted some ‘receipts’ along with her story. I’ve removed her social media information, but the young lady says that she’s only speaking on it because some sub-par Instagram blog posted her name and she began received backlash about her story.

Whatever the case, she has launched some serious allegations against Broner and he’s also feeling the burn online right now.

It’s a long read, but I think the story is important because it shows how quickly young girls can get caught up in money and material things.

Now, I’m not saying he raped the chick, but I AM saying that it’s all a bit sketchy…

Meanwhile, Adrien Broner has responded to all the drama with the following…

What do you think about this lengthy ‘fan mail’?