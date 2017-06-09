The Tupac Shakur biopic, ‘All Eyez On Me’ drops next week (June 16) and in honor of the highly anticipated film, VIBE has recreated the three times that the iconic rapper covered their magazine back in the 90’s.

To complete this task, they enlisted Demetrius Shipp, Jr., who portrays the late entertainer in the upcoming movie.

Check out the photos below…

The uncanny resemblance made the idea a no-brainer to pull off with our production team and the photographer saddled with the hugely stressful project. Photographer Cam Kirk shot Shipp for the three covers.



VIDEO: ‘All Eyez on Me’ (Official Movie Trailer)

All Eyez on Me hits theaters nationwide June 16th

What do you think of Shipp’s VIBE cover recreations?

Nailed it? Or Nah?