Mo’Nique and her manager/husband Sidney Hicks continues to put ‘Black Hollywood’ on blast in the latest episode of their ‘Open Relationship Podcast’.

As you know, a few weeks ago Mo’Nique revealed the full details of her phone conversation with Tyler Perry, stating that he apologized but wasn’t willing to speak publicly at this time (click HERE if you missed that).

The couple returned to the airwaves earlier today to address Tyler Perry again and even dedicates the episode to him, asking “Do You Run From The Truth?”

Mo’Nique and Sidney continue their claim that Tyler Perry is being complicit in the activities of “White” Hollywood by not speaking up about the wrongs that are being done to Black actors/actresses.

Watch the latest episode below…

Just FYI… I tried to watch it to recap it for you guys but those dumb callers were worked my nerves so I had to give up.

I’ll try again later to see if there’s more tea in this hour long video, but I could only get through about 24 minutes.

In the portion I watched, Mo’Nique and Sidney both say they are fighting for the truth and it seems that they aren’t goint to stop until someone… anyone… speaks up or speaks out on Mo’Nique’s behalf.

For the record, I don’t think anyone else will ever attempt to join the discussion especially since Tyler Perry tried and failed. He’s the only one who has reached out thus far and he’s still being persecuted, so why should anyone else even bother?

I’m glad she’s getting it all off of her chest, hopefully she can move forward with/or without the acknowledgement she’s seeking.

What do you think about Mo’Nique’s latest drag of Tyler Perry?