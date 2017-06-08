Meet Breon Hollings, 22.

Hollings became the latest viral sensation after he busted by a SWAT team while busy flashing a wad of cash to his Facebook friends in a live stream.

The Florida man was arrested last Thursday by police who executed a warrant right in the middle of his flossing.

VIDEO: FACEBOOK FAIL! Drug Dealer Gets Raided While Flashing Money On Live Stream

In the video above, Hollings joyfully flashes his ill gotten gains as he boasts online during a Facebook Live video.

Soon, he leaves the room to check a noise and viewers then hear, “This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant,” .

A series of loud noises can also be heard in the video as the authorities gain entrance to Hollings home.

“It was like a bomb going off,” one neighbor told News4Jax. “It shook my house, literally. The kids were in the front room right here, and I had to move them to the back room.”

Officers are then seen entering the room where Hollings was recording and it appears one even spotted the cash left behind.

When he leaves the room another member of the SWAT team appears to recognize that he’s being watched before he appears to switch off the live stream.

Hollings was arrested on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Hollings is being held in lieu of $425,012 and is due in court June 22.

There’s no word of whether the Facebook live stream played a role in the raid.

