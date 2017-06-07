Welp… TLC fans have a little less to complain about today.

[FLASHBACK: TLC Fans Outraged Over Rozonda “Chilli’ Thomas’ “All Lives Matter” Comment (VIDEO)]

The mega girl girl, comprised of Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins have officially released their first video in 10 years with “Way Back,” the first single from their unreleased kickstarter album.

The ladies kick off the summer with a block party with lots of smiling faces around. There’s even a feature from Uncle Snoop, who joins their backyard barbecue in the visual.

Check out the video below…

What do you think of TLC’s new video?