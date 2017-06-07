NEWSFLASH!! Bill Maher’s ex-girlfriend put the comedian and talk show host on blast recently when asked about his controversial ‘house n*gger’ statement.

[READ: Bill Maher Apologizes for “House N*gger” Comment… (VIDEO)]

Coco Johnsen says she doesn’t feel that the talk show host is racist but he could benefit from some sensitivity training courtesy of the NAACP.

Johnsen also insinuates that she heard the word ‘many times’ during her private moments with Maher and feels it was just a matter of time before he uttered it unintentionally in the public sphere.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]



VIDEO: Coco Johnsen Responds to Question About Bill Maher’s Use of N-Word

TMZ caught up with one of Bill Maher’s exes, Coco Johnson, who dated him for about a year and a half back in 2003.

When asked about the situation, Johnsen states:

I just think that anyone who uses the N-word is very insensitive. Just use another word, you know, next time. I’m sure that he’s learned his lesson. Maybe a little sensitivity training at the NAACP could do some use.”

When asked if she’d heard Maher utter the N-word on previous occasions, Johnsen said,

I’ve heard it many times. I don’t want to say exactly from where, but I just think that anyone who uses that word, you know, you really need to use some other vocabulary. If you’re an educated person, there are many other words in the vocabulary that you could use other than that. It’s so condescending, and just sad and disappointing that someone so intelligent would stoop to that level.

Fun fact: Coco Johnsen dated Maher for a year-and-a-half and back in 2003 and sued the talk show host for $9 million dollars when the relationship ended, citing his not following through on his alleged promise to marry her. She also claimed Maher verbally abused her with degrading racial comments. The case later was dismissed due to lack of evidence.