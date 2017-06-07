ON BLAST! Beauty Blogger Accuses Snapchat Of Trolling Her Look for Filters…

A popular beauty blogger is blasting Snapchat after she discovered a filter that looked eerily familiar.

An image of KrissyKakess rocking nerdy glasses and fangs went viral a while back and became the background for quite a few memes.

Soon, the quirky image was found as one of the new filters on the Snapchat and KrissyKakess called them out about it on twitter:

When people began to question how she ‘owned’ her image, the beauty blogger issued the following response.

While the social media giant never responded to the accusation, they did ‘alter’ the filter to remove the fangs and nose ring.

For the record, it’s not the first time the social media giant has been accused of ‘stealing’ someone’s art for their popular filter features. Just last year, another makeup artist called them out when he saw an exact replica of his joker face as a filter.

The creative process sometimes involves inspiration, but it should never result in copying. We have already implemented additional layers of review for all designs. Copying other artists isn’t something we will tolerate, and we’re taking appropriate action internally with those involved.

Snapchat responded in that incident with the following explanation:

Interesting.

What are your thoughts about Snapchat ALLEGEDLY stealing filter ideas?