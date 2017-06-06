Karlie Redd of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is battling a Houston, Texas dealership over the repossession of her Porsche Panamera.

Redd has filed a suit claiming that 2 men broke into her home and jacked her White Porsche Panamera (the one she claimed her ‘bae’ bought for her last year)… well the reality of the situation seems to be that Karlie wasn’t making payments and the dealership took it back!

Details below…

About a year ago, Karlie was flossing online about her ‘real bae’ buying her a Porsche for her birthday.

Bae or no bae, SOMEBODY didn’t make the payments and apparently the dealership sent over some goons to recover the pricey vehicle.

Karlie has now filed a lawsuit claiming that Vanderhall Exotics of Houston owes her money because despite her lagging payments, over half the cost of the vehicle was paid.

The reality starlit reportedly purchased the base model 2014 Porsche Panamera for $57,397 and claims in legal documents that she made over $43,300 worth of payments, but on February 28, 2017 around 2:53am, the men forced their way into her garage, took the vehicle and more.

In the suit, she says they also got into her house, stole an unspecified amount of jewelry and clothing … and then bolted with the Porsche. Karlie says she called police and, through an app, traced the car back to the dealer in Texas. The dealership claims the car was lawfully repossessed, but Karlie strongly disagrees. She’s not demanding the return of the car, but she is suing to get back all the money she’d paid on it. (source)

Sounds a bit sketchy to me but if I were Karlie, I would also be suing the ‘bae’ who left me with a car note I couldn’t pay… but I digress.

What do you think about Karlie Redd’s latest legal battle?