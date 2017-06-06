Keshia Knight-Pulliam received a ton of criticism yesterday when she appeared alongside her TV dad, Bill Cosby for his first day in court on sexual assault charges.

Keshia was interviewed following the hearing and states that she was merely there to support a friend.

“I’m showing up in the manner that if it were reversed, I would want someone to show up for me.”

The former Cosby kid referred to the entire situation as ‘heartbreaking’ also says that the “Bill Cosby” she knows, isn’t the monster he’s being portrayed to be.

Cosby’s TV daughter, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, appeared in court with him yesterday, while his own family was no where to be seen.

Keshia did a bit of press as well, speaking out on Cosby’s behalf, stating:

The man that I’ve known as a child was funny and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice. I can only go based on who I’ve experienced, and at the end of the day, it’s the court’s job to find the truth of the matter.

Keshia was also quick to point out that she’s there with no judgement about his guilt, stating:

I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up: you’re innocent until proven guilty. The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.

