Actress Taraji P. Henson seems to have ditched all of her wigs & weaves for the hot weather!

A photo of them ‘Empire’ starlit rocking a very short tapered cut has been circulating online for a few weeks now and she appears to have maintained the look as she was spotted in LAX yesterday (June 5, 2017).

Check out a few photos of Taraji’s summer style below…

Taraji & Empire co-star Jussie Smollett were spotted taking a stroll near an LAX studio.

Taraji is ‘Gucci’ down to the socks…

What do you think of Taraji’s new short ‘doo?

Love it? or Hate it?