Reality Show Alert! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Land BET Show…

It’s official! ‘The Wopsters’ are headed to TV.

Gucci Mane and fiancé Keyshia Ka’oir recently hit the net to announce their yet-to-be-titled docuseries slated for BET.

Video of the announcement + details about the new show below…

According to Billboard, the show will follow the cute couple as their families blend ahead of their upcoming nuptials in October 17, 2017.

As they plan the “most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year,” the show will also offer a look into Guwop’s music and their individual hustles. Ka’oir is the CEO of a waist trainer company while La Flare will be releasing an autobiography.

Keyshia made the announcement via instagram:

The WOPSTERS are officially apart of the @BET family!!! Our wedding Special will be EPIC! #1017 10/17/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

As you know, the Atlanta rapper proposed to Ka’oir last November, presenting her with a ginormous diamond ring at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game (click HERE if you missed that).

The pair met in 2010 when Ka’oir appeared in one of Gucci Mane’s videos, at his request.

The series will be executive produced by former ‘Real Housewives’ producer Carlos King for Kingdom Reign Entertainment, David George and Jordanna Hochman for iTV American with Oji Singletary as showrunner.

Will you be tuning in to see Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding shenanigans?

PHOTOS: Instagram